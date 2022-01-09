A cat named Lollipop has become the darling of a ship’s crew in Turkey.

He was born part of a litter of five when his mother, a stray, boarded a private vessel. The crew took care of the mother cat, and employees adopted four of her kittens. And Lollipop took up residence on the ship and became part of the crew.

Lollipop does just about everything on the ship, from examining rope to testing out the stairs, He even sits in on conference calls.

The crew says Lollipop is loved, and he makes sure they’re never bored on the ship. Lollipop’s presence on the boat is also helping stray cats wherever the ship docks.

Crew members say they now buy cat food and leave it with shopkeepers in the ports they visit because they want all kitties to be as well taken care of as Lollipop is.

