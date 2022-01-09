Crew of a Ship in Turkey Has Adopted Lollipop the Cat After It Was Born Onboard

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:18 AM PST, January 9, 2022

The crew says Lollipop is loved, and he makes sure they’re never bored on the ship.

A cat named Lollipop has become the darling of a ship’s crew in Turkey.

He was born part of a litter of five when his mother, a stray, boarded a private vessel. The crew took care of the mother cat, and employees adopted four of her kittens. And Lollipop took up residence on the ship and became part of the crew.

Lollipop does just about everything on the ship, from examining rope to testing out the stairs, He even sits in on conference calls.

The crew says Lollipop is loved, and he makes sure they’re never bored on the ship. Lollipop’s presence on the boat is also helping stray cats wherever the ship docks.

Crew members say they now buy cat food and leave it with shopkeepers in the ports they visit because they want all kitties to be as well taken care of as Lollipop is.

Related Stories

Rescuers Save Dozens of Puppies and Kittens From Smugglers in China
Mother Cat in Turkey Chases Off Pack of Dogs Trying to Attack Its Kitten
Woman's Rescue 'Kitten' Isn't What It Seems
6-Week-Old Kitten Rescued From Drain After Being Trapped for 1 WeekAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist
Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist
1

Those Recovering From COVID-19 Should Be Careful About Shoveling Snow, Says Cardiologist

News
Mom of Teen Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run Carries With Her His Memories and Hope That Justice Is Served
Mom of Teen Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run Carries With Her His Memories and Hope That Justice Is Served
2

Mom of Teen Killed in Long Island Hit-and-Run Carries With Her His Memories and Hope That Justice Is Served

Human Interest
3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole
3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole
3

3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison, 2 Without the Possibility of Parole

Crime
Canada Pledges $31.5 Billion For First Nations Children Forced Into Foster Care. Here’s What We Know.
Canada Pledges $31.5 Billion For First Nations Children Forced Into Foster Care. Here’s What We Know.
4

Canada Pledges $31.5 Billion For First Nations Children Forced Into Foster Care. Here’s What We Know.

News
Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness
Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness
5

Queen Elizabeth 'Mini Me' From Kentucky Adorably Dresses Up Just Like Her Royal Highness

Royals