Crocodile in Australia Takes Down Drone as It's Trying to Film It | Inside Edition

Crocodile in Australia Takes Down Drone as It's Trying to Film It

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:36 AM PDT, October 5, 2021

Dane Hirst was getting footage for a documentary about the 50th anniversary of the ban on crocodile hunting in the Northern Territory when the incident happened.

A crocodile not quite ready for his close-up snatched a drone right out of the sky while it was trying to film it . The haunting video was captured by Dane Hirst, a camera operator for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. 

He was getting footage at a wildlife park in Darwin for a documentary about the 50th anniversary of the ban on crocodile hunting in the Northern Territory. 

As he lined up what he thought was the perfect shot, the croc had other plans. 

"All the crocs were really skittish, but there was one crocodile, in particular, that was holding its ground and really eyeballing that drone," the drone pilot said. "So I thought, great, I'll use this fellow. He's in a stationary spot. I can get some decent shots of him."

This was clearly an experienced predator because before Hirst knew it, his camera was crocodile food. 

"I lined the drone up and moved over the top of him," he recalled. "And as I was doing that, I looked up towards the lagoon and saw a crocodile vertical out of the water and heard the great clamping noise of a crocodile's jaws coming together."

Hirst thought he would never see the drone again, but the staff at the park found it washed up on the bank of the lagoon two weeks later. And the staff at the ABC were able to pull the incredible video from the drone's memory card.

The retired chewed-up drone now hangs on a bulletin board at the ABC office as a cautionary tale. 

Related Stories

Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive Injuries
2 Fisherman in Australia Rescue Naked Fugitive From Crocodile Infested Waters
Man Climbs on Crocodile After Feeding It a Wallaby
8 New Siamese Crocodiles Found in Cambodia Give Hope for This Endangered SpeciesAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says
1

Appalachian Trail Hiker Is '100% Sure' He Ran Into Brian Laundrie in Tennessee, Wife Says

Crime
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road
2

Quick-Thinking Deputy Saves Family and Pets From Home After Spotting Fire While Driving Down Road

Heroes
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say
3

Paparazzi Accessories Silent After at Least 5 Die From COVID-19 Following MLM's Convention, Loved Ones Say

News
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village
4

4 Family Members Die in Freak Accident While Making Wine in Italian Village

Human Interest
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery
5

Headless Halloween Skeleton Baffles Colorado Authorities, Who Ask For the Public's Help to Solve Mystery

Offbeat