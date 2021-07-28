Cub Injured in California Wildfires on the Road to Recovery | Inside Edition

Cub Injured in California Wildfires on the Road to Recovery

Animals
Tamarack the bear cub
Facebook
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:04 AM PDT, July 28, 2021

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care is raising funds to continue care for a cub injured in the California wildfires.

After returning from an evacuation due to the raging California wildfires, a Markleeville resident found a bear cub walking on his elbows due to the severe burns on his paws.

The young bear was rescued and taken to a wildlife center in hopes of recovering. 

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care named the cub "Tamarack" after the fire that burned through the Sierra and into Nevada. 

When he was found, he was around 5 or 6 months old, and should have been around 35 pounds, but weighed around 21 pounds, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

The center said that getting Tamarack up to his ideal weight should be easy, and they will likely keep him through the winter and release him in the spring, depending on when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives the okay.

Little Tamarack is progressing on track, according to a recent Facebook post by the care center, and they are asking for donations to support their work.

“Tamarack has a long way to go. Already his care & medical expenses are a lot BUT he has the best of the best when it comes to Wildlife Heroes! With all your love and support this little fighter can keep on fighting!”

Related Stories

The Country's Largest Wildfire Rages Out of Control in Oregon as Firefighters Deploy From Across the US
Dramatic Video Shows What Firefighters Battling California Wildfires Are Up Against
Oregon Man Yells Wife's Name to Wake Her Up Via Ring Camera as Wildfire Closes In on Home
Mountain Lion Cub Gets Treated for Burns After Being Saved From Wildfire Animals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble
The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble
1

The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble

News
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York
2

Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York

Human Interest
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner
3

Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner

Animals
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash
4

Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash

Human Interest
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit
5

Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit

Crime