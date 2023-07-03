A Texas driver who says he was doing his best to navigate his way home after finding himself sharing the road with over 100 cyclists is speaking out after watching his car get destroyed by angry bikers.

Video from the attack shows lawyer Hershel Cashin weaving in and out of bikers before his car is forced to come to a halt.

That is when a man throws a brick into the back window of Cashin's car, while another whips his bike lock against the front windshield.

Cashin tells Inside Edition that his front and back windshield need to be replaced in the wake of the attack. In total, he says, repairs will cost $10,000.

"It was like some animals," Cashin says.

"They had a big pack in the front and like a trail in the back," Cashin says. "I was driving, and you can only drive like 15 miles an hour because of all the cyclists, and you didn't want to hit the cyclists."

Some of the cyclists say that they were the victims and Cashin was the aggressor. The video shows that some of the cyclists were using the entire road for their ride and not just the side lanes.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner weighed in on social media, siding with Cashin as he wrote: "Totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The man who broke the front windshield has now been charged with criminal mischief. He wrote on Facebook: "I didn't attack a vehicle out of anger. I disabled a vehicle that was being used indiscriminately as a weapon against any member of the group who was in the driver's way."

Police issued a warrant for his arrest after reading that Facebook post.