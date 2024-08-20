Dad Loses Wedding Ring While Delivering Daughter on Side of the Road

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:26 AM PDT, August 20, 2024

Summer is now just a week old and will certainly have a story to tell when she grows up.

A Massachusetts couple was on their way to the hospital in Cape Cod to have their second baby, but they didn’t quite make it and the father ended up delivering the little girl himself right on the side of the road.   

Summertime traffic forced Rebecca Mahota gave birth on the side of the road with her husband, Danya, playing the role of doctor.

The incident happened so fast that Dayna didn’t have a chance to call 911 for an ambulance.

After the baby, who they named Summer, was welcomed into the world, the couple made it to a hospital.

While the feat was something to marvel at, something was missing —  Danya lost his wedding ring.

He realized it was gone when he got to the hospital but there were more pressing things happening at the time.

Two days after the birth, Dayna headed back to the spot where Summer was born with a metal detector and found his missing ring, which must have slipped off when helping his wife deliver their new bundle of joy.

