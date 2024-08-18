Man Marries His High School Sweetheart 8 Years After Betting His Friend $10

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:25 AM PDT, August 18, 2024

When Brodie Richards was 15 years old, he bet his best friend that he would one day marry Savannah, a girl he had just met. Fast-forward 8 years, they got married at a beachfront wedding.

A man married his high school sweetheart eight years after a $10 bet.

When Brodie Richards was 15 years old, he bet his best friend that he would one day marry Savannah, a girl he had just met. It was in high school in Plant City, Florida, where Brodie played football and Savannah was a cheerleader.

"You get that feeling that you never felt before whenever you meet somebody new and you're like, 'Dang, I really like this person,'" Brodie tells Inside Edition.

Karla, Brodie's former classmate, says she remembers him telling her how much he wanted to date Savannah.

"We were just like, 'She's a cheerleader, she's not gonna be interested in you,' and he was like, 'I'm gonna marry her,' and I said, 'Okay, well, I'll bet you $10,'" Karla says.

Brodie accepted the bet and Karla recorded it.

"I'm gonna marry Savannah Mull. I bet 10 bucks," Brodie said in the video.

The video was recorded 8 years ago.

Brodie married Savannah at a beachfront wedding.

Karla made good on her end of the bet and sent Brodie a $10 bill, which the couple now has framed.

"The fact that he was already saying that he was gonna marry me, I was like, just, I feel so lucky, truthfully, that he's mine," Savannah tells Inside Edition.

Related Stories

Brave 8-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Would-Be Robber With Baseball Bat
NFL Star Offers $1.5M to Free Woman Guilty of Stealing Chicken Wings
Waymo Car Horns Frustrate San Fransisco Residents
What Is the 'Rawdogging' Travel Challenge Taking Over TikTok?Offbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime