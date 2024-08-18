A man married his high school sweetheart eight years after a $10 bet.

When Brodie Richards was 15 years old, he bet his best friend that he would one day marry Savannah, a girl he had just met. It was in high school in Plant City, Florida, where Brodie played football and Savannah was a cheerleader.

"You get that feeling that you never felt before whenever you meet somebody new and you're like, 'Dang, I really like this person,'" Brodie tells Inside Edition.

Karla, Brodie's former classmate, says she remembers him telling her how much he wanted to date Savannah.

"We were just like, 'She's a cheerleader, she's not gonna be interested in you,' and he was like, 'I'm gonna marry her,' and I said, 'Okay, well, I'll bet you $10,'" Karla says.

Brodie accepted the bet and Karla recorded it.

"I'm gonna marry Savannah Mull. I bet 10 bucks," Brodie said in the video.

The video was recorded 8 years ago.

Brodie married Savannah at a beachfront wedding.

Karla made good on her end of the bet and sent Brodie a $10 bill, which the couple now has framed.

"The fact that he was already saying that he was gonna marry me, I was like, just, I feel so lucky, truthfully, that he's mine," Savannah tells Inside Edition.