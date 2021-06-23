Dad Whose Windshield Was Struck With Baseball Bat as Kids Watched From Backseat Speaks Out | Inside Edition

Dad Whose Windshield Was Struck With Baseball Bat as Kids Watched From Backseat Speaks Out

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:38 PM PDT, June 23, 2021

"He got his anger out. He did what he had to do. He felt like a bigger man for hitting the windshield and scaring kids and that was the end of it,” the father of two said. No arrests have been made.

The dad whose kids watched in horror as a man smashed their car’s windshield with a baseball bat is speaking exclusively on television to Inside Edition. Ryan Naso, a retired Coast Guard vet, says the nightmare began on the Staten Island Expressway in New York, when his vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle.

Both pulled over to inspect the damage. 

“He thought that I hit him in some manner, and the second we got out of that car his attitude was already towards, I need to pay for this, and he was aggressive. So there was no talking to him at that point,” Naso told Inside Edition. “I told him, I'm not paying for his car, it wasn't my fault,” Naso said.

“You’re not going to pay for my car?” the other driver said before he swung the bat into the windshield.

“Glass was on my children. They were touching it. They got cut by it,” Naso said.

The distraught sons, ages 9 and 11, witnessed the road rage incident from the backseat. 

“I told my kids to duck behind the seats, get as low as they could,” Naso said.

You can hear how frightened they were. 

“The second that bat hit the windshield, he got shook up pretty good. He saw the glass come in the back seat, and that's what freaked him out,” Naso said, referring to one of his children.

Naso says he tried to keep his boys calm until the man walked away. 

“He got his anger out. He did what he had to do. He felt like a bigger man for hitting the windshield and scaring kids and that was the end of it,” Naso said.

No arrests have been made. 

