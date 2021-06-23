Man With Baseball Bat Smashes Windshield of Car With 2 Kids Inside After Alleged Collision | Inside Edition

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:12 AM PDT, June 23, 2021

Police are trying to track down the man with the baseball bat. It's the latest road rage incident involving children.

A baseball bat-wielding man was seen smashing the windshield of a man’s car while his two kids were inside. The dad says he was driving on the Staten Island Expressway with his sons when he was sideswiped by another vehicle. 

Both drivers pulled over to check for damage, when things quickly deteriorated. 

“You’re not going to pay for my car?” the other driver says before he swings the bat. 

It’s the third recent highway horror involving kids. 

Hundreds of mourners attended a memorial for 2-year-old Brison Christian, who was killed when a hail of bullets hit his dad's car on the interstate in Detroit

And in Southern California, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was shot and killed in his car seat while his mom drove him to kindergarten. A gun fanatic and his girlfriend, who was allegedly driving, were arrested last week. Both pleaded not guilty

The statistics on road rage are chilling, with 75% of Americans admitting to driving aggressively. About 30 murders are due to road rage each year. 

Police are now trying to track down the man with the baseball bat.

