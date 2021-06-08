Suspects in Road Rage Killing of 6-Year-Old Boy Hid Car in Garage of Grandmother Who Was Out of Town, Cops Say | Inside Edition

Suspects in Road Rage Killing of 6-Year-Old Boy Hid Car in Garage of Grandmother Who Was Out of Town, Cops Say

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:43 PM PDT, June 8, 2021

Cops say a major break in the case came when they enhanced an image of the license plate of the Volkswagen used in the road rage attack.

Following the arrests of suspects in connection with the killing of 6-year-old Aiden Leos in an alleged road rage shooting, many are wondering why it took weeks to track the couple down. Cops say one reason is that they hid the car they were driving in at the time of the incident.

Marcus Eriz was charged with murder. His girlfriend, Wynne Lee, was charged with being an accessory after the crime was committed and with concealing the firearm.

The white Volkswagen was hidden in the garage at a home in Los Angeles. Property records show that the homeowner is the grandmother of the suspected shooter. It's believed the grandmother did not know the car was in her garage, because she's been on an extended vacation.

Neighbor Kevin Desilva recorded footage of cops descending on the garage.

“I was very shocked that someone that did something so big stored his car away so close to my house,” Desilva said.

Neighbor Dave Kampa snapped photos as the key piece of evidence was towed away. Kampa said he had never seen the car before.

The suspected driver, Wynne Lee, is seen in a video from six years ago speaking about her battle with depression in a segment for Kaiser Health News. The then-17-year-old showed how art therapy and dance helped change her life for the better.

Suspected shooter Marcus Eriz’s social media is filled with videos showing him firing an assault rifle and other high-powered weapons.

Cops say a major break in the case came when they enhanced an image of the license plate of the Volkswagen used in the road rage attack. They say tips also helped them determine the couple's commute and placed them right in the area at the time of the shooting.

“I am extremely confident that we have the right people in custody, and I feel very, very good about the evidence,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told Inside Edition. 

The suspects are each being held on $1 million bail. If convicted, the alleged shooter faces up to 40 years behind bars. His girlfriend faces a maximum of four years. 

