2 Arrested in Road Rage Shooting Death of Aiden Leos, 6-Year-Old Killed on His Way to Kindergarten

Two arrests have been made in the road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old killed while in his mother's day as they drove to his school.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested in front of their home, according to California Highway Patrol.

“These individuals had been under surveillance, so at some point we knew they were together eating at a restaurant today," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "A decision was made that it was obviously not a safe place to make the arrest.”

During an altercation on a freeway, one of the pair allegedly shot into the back of Aiden’s mother’s car while he was strapped into his booster seat.

The little boy died on his way to kindergarten.

A reward for information in this case has reached over $500,000, funded by community donations and police asked for help looking for a Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, believed to be the vehicle the suspects were driving.

Eriz and Lee are expected to be charged with murder, California Highway Patrol said in a statement. Both are currently being held on $1 million bail.

Related Stories