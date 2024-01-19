One of the members on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad is accusing players of the Green Bay Packers of being disrespectful and screaming in their faces during last Sunday’s playoff game.

Cheerleader Darian Lassiter took to TikTok to speak about what she said she experienced.

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other team’s players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter said.

Lassiter said she could not believe what was happening on the sideline.

“We would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown,” Lassiter said. “They would come over to us and start yelling at us.”

Lassiter, who is in her last season as a cheerleader, pointed out that players caught taunting one can face monetary fines, but that there is no fine for taunting cheerleaders. For unsportsmanlike conduct, the NFL can fine a player $13,659. Taunting can cost a player $10,927.

“I feel like that’s unsportsmanlike conduct and it’s so crazy how they can’t do that the the Cowboys players or any other players but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing’s going to happen,” Lassiter said.

Lassiter said she knows the stakes are high in playoff games and that the players are hyped, but said that does not give them a reason to trash-talk the cheerleaders. She has made it clear who she is not supporting this weekend.

“I’m rooting for every team but them now that the Cowboys are out,” Lassiter says.

The season ended for the Cowboys with their defeat by the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment.