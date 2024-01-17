Counselor Working at Border Accused of Indecency With Child, 11, by Sexual Contact Captured in Mexico

A Texas fugitive accused of committing sex crimes with an underage girl is awaiting extradition after being captured in Mexico.

Iris Iliana Rodriguez, 34, faces multiple charges including three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, three counts of harassment, and a single count of unlawful restraint, which all stem from an alleged relationship she had with an 11-year-old girl.

She also faces an additional charge of flight to avoid prosecution as she has been on the run since 2015, earning a spot on the Texas 10 Most Wanted after she allegedly decided to flee the country once a warrant was issued for her arrest in Webb County.

Rodriguez had been employed as a counselor working for a Child, Adolescent and Parent Services (CAPS) program in Laredo when she initially met and made contact with the underage girl.

She then secured a job at the Border Region Behavioral Health Center in her role as a CAPS Counselor.

This role gave her access to the victim at school, who she allegedly visited under the guise of offering support and guidance as the young girl adjusted to her new life, according to the Texas Department of Safety.

Members of INTERPOL Mexico, the United States Marshals Service and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations took Rodriguez into custody last month after a tip came in claiming that she was hiding out in Jalisco.

The person who passed along that tip will now be able to collect a cash award as part of the state's Crimestoppers program.