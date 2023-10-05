The wife of embattled New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez was involved in a deadly crash in 2018, in which she accidentally struck and killed a pedestrian. Now, the video and 911 call are now being made public.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, have made headlines recently as they have been federally indicted in a bribery scheme, and now, just-released police bodycam video is raising disturbing questions about her.

Nadine and Senator Menendez were dating but not yet married, when she had struck and killed a 49-year-old pedestrian with her Mercedes in December 2018.

The accident was captured on a surveillance camera at a local tire store. The victim had just stepped out of a car and was walking to his front door when he was struck.

Following the accident, Nadine did not get out of the car to help the victim and didn’t call 911 for four minutes.

“Some guy just jumped in front of my car on my windshield,” she told the 911 operator when she called.

She was asked what the address was but didn’t know where she was.

Attorney Sherrie Breen represents the estate of the victim, Richard Koop, and told Inside Edition, “I think that is showing she has not regard for life or the injuries that she caused because of her negligence. I really think that's very upsetting.”

In dash cam video of when police arrived, an officer asked her, “That's your statement, that you were driving this way, the guy was coming this way and went into your vehicle?”

“He jumped on to my windshield. Yes,” she replied.

Cops did not give her a sobriety test and she refused to show them her phone. Her phone would have told cops if she was distracted at the moment of impact.

The incident has resurfaced because federal prosecutors allege that Menendez received a bribe of a new Mercedes to replace Nadine's wrecked one.

Five months after the accident Nadine texted the senator, “congratulations mon amour de la vie - love of my life - we are the proud owners of a 2019 Mercedes.”

Menendez was asked about the incident at the Capitol and said, “That was a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the family."

Both Bob and Nadine Menendez deny any wrong doing in regards to the alleged bribery scheme.