Horrifying new details have emerged in the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman in rural Pennsylvania, as the suspect's shocked daughter says she would have never believed he "is that cold-hearted monster."

Shawn Cranston, 52, was swarmed by state police Saturday as he stood outside a Dollar General store next to his home, authorities said. He is now charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, and felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15. He has not entered a plea and is being held without bail at the Crawford County Correctional Center, according to jail records.

Rebekah Byler, 23, was shot in the head and suffered a slashed throat, according to a search warrant probable cause affidavit filed in Crawford County Criminal Court. There was also what appeared to be “a scalping type wound on her head," the affidavit says.

The young woman was six months pregnant and her toddlers, ages 2 and 3, were at home with her when she was killed on Feb. 26, authorities said. The young children were not physically harmed, police said.

Her killer broke into the family's home and attacked her, police said. Her husband and a friend arrived later at the house to find Byler lying on her back "in a pool of blood in the living room," the affidavit says.

Authorities have released few details about Cranston. His Facebook page is headlined, "I'm someone's worst nightmare if they mess with me and mine!"

A woman who spoke to a local station in Pennsylvania said Cranston had been her foster father growing up and is the only father she's ever known.

She spoke off-camera to WJET/WFXP outside Cranston's home in Corry.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she thought the killing was a case of mistaken identity.

The Amish family that previously lived in the Bylers' house had adopted Cranston's grandson a few years ago, she said.

“As far as I know, he just wanted his grandson back,” she said.

But things allegedly spun out of control when Cranston entered the home, she said.

“Supposedly she started yelling at him, coming in, then that’s when boom, all it took. It’s just horrifying to think that,” she added to WJET/WFXP.