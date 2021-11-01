DC Popeyes Shut Down by Health Department After Viral Video Exposes Rat Infestation
“You still love that chicken from Popeyes?” the man who shot the footage says in the video. Popeyes says the franchisee is taking steps to address the issue while the restaurant is temporarily closed.
Health officials have shut down a Popeyes restaurant in the nation’s capital after a viral video exposed a rat infestation.
The guy who shot the footage says he delivers chicken to the fast food chain in the D.C. area.
“Y’all ready?” he says before unlocking the front door, recording everything as he heads to the kitchen.
Then, he turns on the lights. One after another, rats scurry up the wall and disappear behind a pipe.
“You still love that chicken from Popeyes?” the worker says at the end of the video.
After the video made headlines, the D.C. Department of Health inspected the restaurant and closed it down, posting a closure notice that says, “imminent health hazard to the public.”
A Popeyes corporate spokesman tells Inside Edition, “Food safety and cleanliness is a top priority at Popeyes. This restaurant has been temporarily closed, and the franchisee who owns and operates this location is taking the appropriate steps to address the issue."
