The decomposing body of a 12-year-old boy has been found in a Wisconsin home, and his family says they have no answers about how he died.

Jacarie Robinson was the youngest of 10 siblings and had been living with his father, his relatives told local reporters.

The boy's uncle told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Jacarie had been living with his dad and two sisters in the house where his body was found.

“Was anything going on out of the ordinary that I should have known about, or any signs that I missed?” DC Moye told the news outlet. The siblings were spread out and lived in different homes, his family said.

The coroner's office said the boy had been malnourished and his body was difficult to identify because of decomposition.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said it is investigating the death as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department has not ruled the death a homicide.

A cause of death has not been released.

Milwaukee police were called to the home Tuesday night and the child's body was discovered about an hour later, authorities said.

Few details about the case have been publicly released. "This investigation is a suspicious death at this time and (has) not been ruled a homicide," Milwaukee Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told Inside Edition Digital Thursday in response to a request for information about the investigation.

Jacarie was a quiet, but happy boy who loved wrestling and TikTok videos, his uncle and aunt Lauren Moye, told the Journal Sentinel.

Family members, who held a vigil outside the home where Jacarie's body was found, said they had not seen the boy in a while, but had no reason to believe something was wrong.

Jordan Robinson, who is Jacarie's older brother, told WDJT-TV on Wednesday. "I feel like I was stunned a little bit. You think everything's been good this whole time."

Robinson said his little brother would be remembered for his smile. "He'd come light up a whole room. You'd feel loved by him. He was a good kid."