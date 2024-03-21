After 33 years of flying around the world, one Delta Airlines pilot decided to mark the hanging up of his wings with quite the party.

Pilot Keith Rosenkranz chartered a plane to bring his closest friends and family to Hawaii.

“I spoke to a friend who works in the charter division at Delta and he said, ‘Nobody’s done this before.’ I said, ‘Well, I will be the first,’” Rosenkranz tells Inside Edition.

Rosenkranz brought 112 guests, including his 84-year-old mother, who had never flown with him before.

“It is very emotional for me,” Rosenkranz’s mother says.

Guests also included the pilot’s friends from college, the Air Force and friends from Delta.

“I had friends from grade school dating back to when we were six years old,” Rosenkranz says.

In Hawaii, a water cannon salute greeted the flight.

Rosenkranz also surprised his wife of 41 years by renewing their vows.

The whole celebration lasted one day. After 24 hours, the pilot and his guests were on their way back to Los Angeles.

The entire trip cost Rosenkranz a full year’s salary—nearly $100,000—but he says he would do it again.

“Every part of that trip I will replay in my head the rest of my life. It was just everything I dreamed about,” Rosenkranz says. “It was just very special."