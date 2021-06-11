Demand for New BTS-Themed McDonald’s Meals Has Caused Chaos at Restaurants All Over the World | Inside Edition

Demand for New BTS-Themed McDonald’s Meals Has Caused Chaos at Restaurants All Over the World

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:13 PM PDT, June 11, 2021

All the commotion was over 10 chicken McNuggets, fries, a coke and dipping sauces hand-picked by the K-pop band members themselves.

There is currently chaos at many McDonald’s locations around the world. It's all over the new meals inspired by the Korean boy band, BTS.

There is so much demand, in fact, that during the first day of sales, some restaurants ended up with overturned tables and chairs in their dining room.

To cut down on crowding, the meal was only available through delivery or the drive-thru window — But even that didn’t work.

A backlog of delivery drivers lead to crowding, and employees grew anxious to fill orders. 

Things got so out of hand that police in Indonesia had to stand behind the counters, and ultimately some stores closed.

All this commotion was over ten chicken McNuggets, fries, a coke, and dipping sauces hand-picked by the K-pop band members themselves. The options: Sweet chili or Cajun.  

The meal also comes in a purple packaging because of band member Kim Taehyung’s famous “I Purple You” slogan, which he says means “I trust, love and support you.”

Related Stories

BTS Teams Up With McDonald's to Create Their Own Meal With a South Korean Twist
BTS 'Dynamite' Costumes Fetch More Than $162,000 at Auction, Eight Times the Expected Price
BTS Fans Waited an Entire Week to See the K-Pop Group Perform in Central Park
BTS Meal at McDonald’s Features Old Favorites With South Korean TwistEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News