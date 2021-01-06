Democrats Sweep the Senate in Historic Moment as Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock Projected to Win Georgia Runoff

Ossoff was projected to have won Wednesday afternoon maintaining a small lead on Republican incumbent David Perdue. His victory was declared hours after Warnock's.

"I'm just so very grateful to the people of Georgia," Warnock said Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." "They sent a strong and clear message last night when they sent a person who grew up in public housing, one of 12 children in my family, I'm the first college graduate. That I am serving in the United States Senate in the few days pushes against the grain of so many expectations. But this is America."