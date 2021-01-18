Desperate Note Sent From Trapped Gold Miners: 'We Are In Urgent Need of Medicine'

Twelve miners are still alive after an explosion in Beijing trapped 22 gold miners hundreds of yards underground for over a week. After no signs of life in the wake of last Tuesday's explosion, the group sent a note Sunday from below ground requesting urgent medical care for the surviving members.

"We are in urgent need of medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure," the note read, CBS News cited.

There are 12 survivors and four people injured, the note indicated. The condition of the others is unknown. The note also indicated that they were surrounded by a large amount of water where they are trapped.

The workers fell more than 650 yards from the mine's entrance on Jan. 12 after an explosion near the city of Qixia in eastern Shandong province.

Days went by with no sign of survivors, but first-responders hear the sounds of knocking on Sunday afternoon while drilling through the mine's shaft, the outlet reported.

"We wish the rescuers won't stop so that we can still have hope. Thank you," the note read.

The note was reportedly crumpled, water-stained, and written in pencil on pages from a ripped notebook.

Rescuers were able to lower a phone line into the mine and speak with the survivors. But officials did not disclose what was said during the communication, CBS reported.

Food and drinks were attached to a wire down a small opening.

Chen Fei, a top city official, called the mission a "race against time."



"We must win the race," he said at a press conference Friday.

At least two officials from the gold mine have been detained, according to CTV News. Provincial authorities have opened an investigation.

The country has reportedly witnessed several mining accidents, the outlet reported. In December, workers died near the city of Chongqing after being stuck underground. Months earlier, 16 workers died from carbon monoxide poisoning at another coal mine.

