Trailblazer and member of the U.S. Senate, Dianne Feinstein, died in her home at 90 years old.

Feinstein was the first female mayor of San Francisco. She then went on to be the first woman to represent California in the Senate and had been the longest-serving woman in Senate history.

At 90 years old, Feinstein continued to hold her seat in the Senate, working until the day she died.

Feinstein casted her final vote on the Senate floor Thursday morning and later on that evening, she passed away in her home in Washington D.C..

Due to her failing health over the past few months and concerns over her cognitive abilities, there have been calls for Feinstein to resign.

Despite those calls, people are now remembering her for the moment that made her such a prominent woman in American politics.

In 1978, Feinstein was the president of the County Board of Supervisors in San Francisco and was the one to announce the horrific killings of the city’s mayor, George Moscone, and supervisor, Harvey Milk, who had been the first openly gay man elected into public office in California.

“I was the one who found Harvey's body and tried to get a pulse and put my finger through a bullet hole where he tried to shield himself,” Feinstein said.

Since becoming acting mayor after their tragic deaths, she has remained in politics for decades and is now being celebrated as a trailblazer and public servant for the ages.

Feinstein had announced her retirement from the Senate next year but now California Governor Gavin Newsom must race to find a replacement due to the narrow Democratic majority in the Senate and the suspected government shutdown.