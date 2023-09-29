The body of a Colorado mom who went missing more than three years ago was discovered in a shallow grave, authorities announced this week.

Suzanne Morphew had not been seen since she allegedly headed out for a bike ride on Mother's Day in 2020.

A year after she went missing, police arrested her husband Barry Morphew and charged him with her murder.

Those charges were dropped without prejudice before the case headed to trial.

Barry and the couple's daughters Macy and Mallory have all maintained his innocence, claiming he was 200 miles away in Denver when his wife disappeared.

Police also say that Suzanne had been having an affair prior to her disappearance.

In a statement, the family lawyer tells Inside Edition; "Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife ... was found deceased. "



The family lawyer also claims that the district attorney and authorities both neglected to notify Mallory and Macy Morphew "about the recovery of their mom."

Inside Edition spoke to Tisha Leewaye, a friend of the missing mom earlier this year, and asked if she thought Suzanne's husband played a role in her disappearance.

"One-hundred percent," said Leewaye.

Leewaye said at the time that the case could be bolstered if authorities discovered Suzanne's body.

"I think because the charges got dropped was because her body has not been discovered," the friend told Inside Edition. "I think that once you get some new eyes in there, I believe it's going to be solved, and I believe he will be rearrested."

Barry had stated previously that he thinks his wife's cancer may be to blame for her disappearance.

"She was going through some hard things and made some bad decisions," Barry said of his wife, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. "She was having trouble with the chemo, and the drugs."

Police discovered Suzanne's body 46 miles south of where her bike had been found in a ravine.

Her remains were found by police in a remote desert field while they were investigating an unrelated case.

Nancy Grace tells Inside Edition that she is eager to learn the cause of death and what, if any, clothes Suzanne might have been buried in at the time.

Barry meanwhile has filed a $15 million lawsuit against the prosecutors, sheriff, and investigators who were involved in his arrest.