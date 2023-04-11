The man who killed five co-workers in Louisville on Monday called himself Mr. Concussion.

When Connor Sturgeon played high school basketball he wore a helmet due to all the injuries he sustained playing sports.

A former classmate said Sturgeon was out for most of the eighth grade because of concussions.

Now, questions are being raised: could all those head injuries have changed his personality?

"At ay age group, repetitive concussions have been shown to increase problems such as angry outbursts," Dr. Derek Chong, the vice chair of neurology at Lenox Hill Hospital, tells Inside Edition. "So the worst temper, irritability, depression and anxiety."

Inside Edition obtained exclusive video of Sturgeon from his high school basketball days in Kentucky. That video also features Sturgeon's father, Todd, who was his high school basketball coach, directing his son from the sidelines.

"He liked to raise his voice a lot and yell as much coaches do, but I think that his boys had a harder time," Sturgeon's former high school classmate Peyton Rodgers tells Inside Edition. "You know, they had more stress and more pressure on them to be better."

The Sturgeon family is said to be tight-knit, and the gunman's mother rushed to the bank after getting a troubling text from her son moments before the shooting that said: "I love you."

She was joined by his brother Cameron, who is a model.

In a video from a casting session, Cameron says that he has been modeling since the age of 15.

Sturgeon on the other hand struggled with his feelings about his physical appearance.

In a college essay, he wrote: "My self-esteem has long been a problem for me as a late bloomer in middle and high school. I struggled to a certain extent to fit in. This has given me a somewhat negative self image that persists today."

He added: "Making friends has never been especially easy."

His co-workers say that he was about to be fired from the Old National Bank, though police have not yet commented on this claim.

In his last Instagram post he wrote: "They won't listen to words or protests. Let's see if they hear this."

Related Stories