Did Gilgo Beach Killer Use a Boat to Dump Bodies in the Marsh?

Could the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer have used a boat to bury the victims?

A new theory is that he used a boat to transport the women he murdered to the beach in the dead of night.

Inside Edition’s Les Trent boarded a boat with former FBI investigator Bill Daly to retrace the possible water route.

Police say Rex Heuermann was an avid duck hunter who knew these waters well, and a duck hunter out in a boat here would attract little attention, even late at night.

Heuermann’s home is about 15 miles by road from where the bodies of the four victims were discovered but a car parked in this area might have been easily be spotted.

As cops continue to comb through Heuermann’s home, a former neighbor says he saw him digging a hole late at night, saying, “it was like 1 or 2 in the morning, I heard digging in the backyard next door. I really wanted to check it out. But something stopped me from doing it.”

Heuermann’s life behind bars in a Suffolk County jail on Long Island, New York, has come into focus as he is on suicide watch and is on video surveillance 24 hours day.

So far, no family members have visited him. His wife has filed for divorce. In a statement, her lawyer says: "Her family is going through a devastating time in their lives. The sensitive nature of her husband's arrest is taking an emotional toll."

New Jersey Police are investigating possible links with four eerily similar murders of four escorts in Atlantic City, and the terrain around the drainage ditch where the bodies were found looks like Gilgo Beach.

Rex Heuermann says cops have the wrong man and he is not a serial killer.