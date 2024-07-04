Dietician in Iowa Helps Veterans Spark Memories Through Food

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:11 AM PDT, July 4, 2024

Veteran Mike Miller said that the aromas conjured up thoughts and feelings of his younger self.

In Marshalltown, Iowa, a group of veterans get to chat and reminisce, not about their time in the service, but over the universal experience of food.

For one hour a month, clinical dietician Christine Jacobson leads vets at the Iowa Veterans Home on a journey through food.

“We try to focus on hands-on experience, sensory experience,” she told KCCI. “This group is about uniting a bunch of food enthusiasts here at the Iowa Veterans home."

The veterans are having a good time as well as getting a culinary education.

The tastes and smells can transport the residents to another time and place.

"Food could be very powerful, right? It connects them to their families and to memories and to experiences that can be very positive for them and that are worth preserving,” Jacobson said.

Veteran Mike Miller said that the aromas conjured up thoughts and feelings of his younger self, specifically of one tradition in particular.

“Sunday dinners because I would come home after Sunday mass,” he said. “The house filled with the smell of roasting chicken and rosemary. That's something you just don't forget. Those were some very good memories."

Together, these veterans are creating new memories, and trying delicious recipes.

Related Stories

Army Veteran Shares How He Survived a Grizzly Bear Attack
Ukraine War Veteran Makes Bionic Prosthetic Arm for Amputee Soldier
99-Year-Old WWII Veteran Receives High School Diploma
Pennsylvania Man Adopts Stray Dog While on Vacation in Puerto RicoAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect
1

Karen Read Trial: Expert Presents Evidence Disputing Conspiracy Theory Used in Defense of Murder Suspect

Crime
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death
2

Family of Scientologist Who Took Her Own Life After Self-Immolation Attempt Sues Church for Wrongful Death

Crime
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change
3

Devastated Parents of Girl, 12, Who Died by Suicide After Enduring Months of Bullying Speak Out, Demand Change

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe
4

Jamey Noel Corruption Case: A Look at Those Close to Him Who've Been Named, But Not Charged, in Massive Probe

Crime
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes
5

Could Mica Miller Have Been Helped if Stalled South Carolina Bill Was Law? Her Family's Lawyer Says Yes

Human Interest