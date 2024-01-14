Divorced Couple Fall Back in Love After Their Daughters Pull a ‘Parent Trap’

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 5:13 PM PST, January 14, 2024

“All of the sudden, everyone was laughing, a lot, and genuinely. It was a different spirit of things,” the daughters’ mother says.

An Ohio couple is saying “I do” for the second time 26 years after their first walk down the aisle thanks to their lookalike daughters.

Sisters Caroline and Rachel Gaede say they never could’ve imagined this outcome for their parents, Scott and Julie, who first separated 10 years ago, reminiscent of the 1998 movie “The Parent Trap.” The film starred then-newcomer Lindsay Lohan as identical twins plotting to get their divorced parents back together. 

“I think the most that we identify with the ‘Parent Trap’ is just the opportunity to watch your parents fall in love. I don’t think that’s something a lot of children get to experience,” sisters Caroline and Rachel Gaede say.

In 2020, Scott joined Julie’s isolation bubble, and the mother and father’s relationship started to change.

“All of a sudden, everyone was laughing, a lot, and genuinely. It was a different spirit of things,” Julie says.

A photo taken in 2021 that the sisters call “The Parent Trap” photo was captured when the sisters realized their parents were falling back in love.

“We kind of approached them and we were like, ‘OK, you guys obviously have feelings for each other and you need to figure it out,’” the sisters say.

Scott proposed to Julie again.

They retied the knot with their daughters by their side.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really understand what a soulmate was but standing there looking at him, I knew that my soulmate was looking back at me,” Julie says.

The couple says they are waiting until the spring for their second honeymoon.

