The song “Murder on the Dance Floor” is more than two decades old but it has made its way back onto the Billboard charts after being featured in the film “Saltburn.”

The psychological thriller follows two students from Oxford University during their summer break at a palatial estate called Saltburn. The film was nominated for two Golden Globes.

In the final scene, the film’s star, Barry Keoghan, dances through the extravagant home while completely naked.

People on TikTok are strutting around their homes imitating the last scene.

Mom of two Vidya Gopalan can’t get enough of the dance craze.

“I just noticed other people doing this as a trend and so I was like oh this would be kind of fun to just run around my house with the song,” Gopalan says.

The singer, Sophie Ellis-Bextor is happy that her 23-year-old song is getting a second life after all these years.

“I think it’s pretty glorious, and it’s lots of fun,” Ellis-Bextor told BBC.