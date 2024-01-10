Bob Saget's former "Full House" co-stars are remembering him on the second anniversary of his death.

"As time moves on, that sharp pain I felt at the beginning... it’s become a part of me," said John Stamos. "It doesn’t feel as overwhelming as it did in the first year. Maybe I’ve just gotten used to it, and I’m not sure how I feel about that."

He went on to say: "Part of me wishes I wouldn’t get used to this feeling. To not think about it every minute means I’m getting used to him not being here. But then, I know Bob would want me to get on with my life."

Saget was found dead in his sleep after suffering head trauma in a Florida hotel room in 2021.

Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure reunited to share memories of the beloved star.

"I can't tell you how many times I will be somewhere and I see out on the corner of my eyes someone in my peripheral looks like Bob," said Sweetin. "And it has stopped me more than once."

The group also got emotional while sharing a poignant video of Cameron Bure's wedding back in 1996.

In the video, Saget, who played Cameron Bure's TV dad, can be seen wiping away tears.

"Look at what Bob gave us. He gave us this. He gave us this moment right here. Always keep that person alive somehow, and that is what we are doing," said Coulier. "And I think through grief that is a really important thing to remember, is to keep them alive just by talking about them and celebrating them."

Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram as a photo emerged of her sitting at Saget's gravesite after laying down flowers.

"I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing," wrote Rizzo. "And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes…still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart."

The cause of Saget's death was never revealed after his family got a court order to keep coroner's documents sealed.