Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:20 PM PST, December 29, 2022

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," said a very emotional Kelly Rizzo on Thursday while appearing on "Today."

It has been one year since the death of Bob Saget, and his widow is opening up about life after losing the actor in a new interview.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," said a very emotional Kelly Rizzo on Thursday while appearing on "Today."

Rizzo, 43, also spoke about how grateful she is for the years she had with the "Full House" actor.

"The missing him and the being sad about it doesn't go away," said Rizzo.

"The grief now has really morphed into this tremendous gratitude for this time we had together."

Saget passed away in January from blunt head trauma after suffering a fall in his Florida hotel room.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, has publicly spoken about the grieving process on social media throughout the past year, something she thinks Saget would appreciate.

"He was always my biggest fan, and he loved all the videos," said Rizzo. "So now I feel like it is another way to honor him."

She also spoke about the three women who have become her rocks over the past year— Saget's adult daughters, Aubrey, Laura and Jennifer.

"The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him," said Rizzo. "Keeping them close, really, is everything."

Related News

Haunting Bob Saget Podcast Features Him Saying, 'I'm Going to Be Found Dead in Bed'
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out for the First Time Since Comedian's Passing
'Full House' Cast, Family, and Many Other Stars Attend Bob Saget’s Funeral in California
Bob Saget’s Widow Shares Their Last Conversation After His Final Stand-Up Show

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death
Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death
1

Bob Saget's Widow Breaks Down in Tears as She Recalls Losing Her 'Biggest Fan' 1 Year After Actor's Death

Entertainment
Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November
Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November
2

Ohio Reports at Least 82 Cases of Measles in Children Since Initial Outbreak in November

Health
Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials
Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials
3

Furious Brides Scrambling to Save Weddings After Southwest Shutdown Wrecks Havoc on New Year's Nuptials

Human Interest
Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say
Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say
4

Georgia Would-Be Robber Armed With 2 Guns Slips on Ice, Bangs His Head in 'Home Alone' Capture, Cops Say

Crime
Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family
Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family
5

Musician Theophilus London Reported Missing in Los Angeles by His Family

News