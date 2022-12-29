It has been one year since the death of Bob Saget, and his widow is opening up about life after losing the actor in a new interview.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," said a very emotional Kelly Rizzo on Thursday while appearing on "Today."

Rizzo, 43, also spoke about how grateful she is for the years she had with the "Full House" actor.

"The missing him and the being sad about it doesn't go away," said Rizzo.

"The grief now has really morphed into this tremendous gratitude for this time we had together."

Saget passed away in January from blunt head trauma after suffering a fall in his Florida hotel room.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, has publicly spoken about the grieving process on social media throughout the past year, something she thinks Saget would appreciate.

"He was always my biggest fan, and he loved all the videos," said Rizzo. "So now I feel like it is another way to honor him."

She also spoke about the three women who have become her rocks over the past year— Saget's adult daughters, Aubrey, Laura and Jennifer.

"The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him," said Rizzo. "Keeping them close, really, is everything."

