DMX’s Remains Arrive at Memorial Service on a Custom Monster Truck | Inside Edition

DMX’s Remains Arrive at Memorial Service on a Custom Monster Truck

Entertainment
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 10:05 AM PDT, April 27, 2021

The vehicle rode through the streets of New York surrounded by hundreds of motorcycles. It was a fitting send-off for the rapper who once admitted to owning seven cars, several motorcycles and often expressed his love for driving.

For DMX’s last ride, he put on one more show. The casket carrying the rapper’s remains arrived at the memorial service on the back of a custom-made Ford F250 monster truck.

The vehicle rode through the streets of New York surrounded by hundreds of motorcycles. It was a fitting send-off for the rapper who once admitted to owning seven cars, several motorcycles and often expressed his love for driving.

Fans congregated outside New York’s Barclays Center to say goodbye to the rapper and actor. After the Celebration of Life at the Barclays Center, a private funeral was held the next day at a Brooklyn church.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, burst on to the rap scene in the 1990s as a member of the group The Ruff Ryders. He went on to be one the most legendary rappers of all time. DMX passed away on April 9 after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

He was survived by his 15 children and his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom. He was 50 years old.

Related Stories

DMX Reportedly Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Overdose Triggers Heart Attack
Tributes Light Up Social Media for Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob, Dead at 51
Valet Gets Mixed Up, Gives Rapper DMX Wrong Corvette at LA Restaurant
Rapper DMX Dies at Age 50 in New York Hospital Following Heart AttackNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant
1

Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's Assistant

News
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift
2

21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st Shift

News
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials
3

Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: Officials

Crime
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting
4

Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in Meeting

News
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
5

Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission

Offbeat