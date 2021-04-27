For DMX’s last ride, he put on one more show. The casket carrying the rapper’s remains arrived at the memorial service on the back of a custom-made Ford F250 monster truck.

The vehicle rode through the streets of New York surrounded by hundreds of motorcycles. It was a fitting send-off for the rapper who once admitted to owning seven cars, several motorcycles and often expressed his love for driving.

Fans congregated outside New York’s Barclays Center to say goodbye to the rapper and actor. After the Celebration of Life at the Barclays Center, a private funeral was held the next day at a Brooklyn church.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, burst on to the rap scene in the 1990s as a member of the group The Ruff Ryders. He went on to be one the most legendary rappers of all time. DMX passed away on April 9 after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest.

He was survived by his 15 children and his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom. He was 50 years old.

