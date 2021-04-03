DMX Reportedly Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Overdose Triggers Heart Attack

On Saturday morning, the internet woke up to grim news that legendary rapper DMX was hospitalized after overdosing at his New York home at around 11 p.m. Friday, TMZ reported.

While a representative told Inside Edition Digital that the rapper had been taken off life support and was breathing on his own Saturday, the rapper's attorney Murray Richman responded "not to my knowledge," when asked by CBS News about that information.

TMZ reported the overdose triggered a heart attack. The 50-year-old was taken to a local hospital in White Plains, New York.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been forthright about his addiction. He has previously said that he first became addicted to crack cocaine when he was just 14 years old, after smoking marijuana that was laced with the drug. Simmons most recently entered rehab in 2019.

Across social media, there is shock, grief, and prayers for the Ruff Ryder star to pull through. #NotDMX began trending as Missy Elliott tweeted, quote, “Prayers up for DMX and his Family.”

On Instagram Rick Ross said “Prayers up for DMX the legend. Let’s put that in the sky,” before recording himself rapping along to a medley of Simmons’ hits. “Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX” Gabrielle Union tweeted.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman retweeted a video of DMX speaking about his love for God with the caption, “This one hurts. Prayers that he pulls through. #DMX.”

Maxwell and Viola Davis are also encouraging their followers to send prayers for DMX, while Snoop Dogg, with whom he participated in a friendly “dog vs. dog” Verzuz battle in July posted a picture of the two embracing with the quote, “prayers for my dogg.”

Although DMX first started rapping in 1991, he took hold of the industry in 1998 with his lead single, “Get At Me Dog” from his major label debut “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot.” The acclaim he got from that album and subsequent features turned him into the face of Ruff Ryders Entertainment, along with Swizz Beatz. Since then, Simmons has released seven studio albums.

