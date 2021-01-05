Rapper Bobby Schmurda Is Reportedly Eligible to Be Conditionally Released From Prison Next Month

New York rapper Bobby Schmurda, 26, is eligible to be released from prison next month, according to the New York State Department of Corrections, Pitchfork reported.

Schmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, is currently serving a seven year prison sentence after pleading guilty in October 2016 to conspiracy and weapons possession as part of a plea deal, NME reported.

The rapper, known for his 2014 breakout single “Hot N****,” was denied parole in September 2020 and was ordered to serve his full sentence, which would end in December 2021. The rapper also pleaded guilty in 2017 to promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to four years, which was to be served concurrently, Pitchfork reported.

However, following a new review by the Department of Corrections that found Schmurda has been showing “good institutional behavior,” which means he is now eligible for conditional release on Feb. 23, The New York Times reported.

He will serve the remainder of his sentence on parole and will then be officially released in December 2021, as per a conditional release order.

RELATED STORIES

Rapper Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole and Will Remain in Prison Until 2021

Pepsi Uses Notorious BIG Freestyle Track From 1997 For New Soft Drink Ad

Notorious B.I.G.’s Murder Remains a Mystery Over 20 Years Later