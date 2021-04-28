An opportunistic pet pooch was captured on surveillance camera helping himself to pizza left overnight on the hood of a neighbor’s car in Missouri. Just before midnight, the delivery driver was seen leaving the pizza on the car without approaching the front door.



And there the pizza sat untouched for eight hours, despite the family calling several times asking the local Domino’s what happened to the order.



The next morning, the neighbor’s dog was let out. He spotted his chance and took it, making a delicious breakfast out of the pizza — but not before leaving lots of scratches on the new car.



The family says Domino’s is working with them to help fix the damage.

