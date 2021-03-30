A dog who was recently rescued from the Detroit River after being stuck on ice for four days was recently adopted by the man who saved him. The pup, who is being called Miracle the dog, was adopted by Jude Mead.

While Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter said it received a good amount of applications for Miracle, who is 12-18 months old, they thought "the man who saved Miracle was the very best fit for him.”

"Today the story came full circle. Today the little Miracle dog was placed into the hands of the hero who saved his life. That's right....this dog who defied ALL THE ODDS will now live happily ever after w the man who saved his life," the rescue wrote on Facebook. "Miracle could not ASK for a better or more ideal family to love him!”

Miracle survived a harrowing ordeal trapped on ice for four days, and Mead and his team at J&J Marine, a marine construction company, were able to use an airboat from the chemical company BASF Corp to rescue the dog, People reported.

Miracle was suffering from frostbite on several parts of his body when rescued, as well as dehydration. No microchip was detected when he was found, but luckily, this story has a happy ending.

"We are all so grateful for this happily ever after ending to this AMAZING story," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "Congrats Jude and family on the addition to your family! Happy life Miracle!"

