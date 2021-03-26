Dog Stops Traffic to Get Help for Owner Having a Seizure | Inside Edition

Dog Stops Traffic to Get Help for Owner Having a Seizure

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 10:28 AM PDT, March 26, 2021

Surveillance video shows a dog stopping an oncoming vehicle to get help for its owner, who collapsed in the street while having a seizure.

A quick-thinking pup saved her owner’s life in an incredible way. When Haley Moore collapsed while having a seizure, her dog, Clover, tried to wake her up as she lay on the ground unresponsive, surveillance video shows.

Then something remarkable happened: a car zips by and seemed to give Clover an idea. She ran into the middle of the street to halt traffic. Sure enough, the oncoming vehicle came to a halt.

“It was really impressive. The dog Clover actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block the truck,” the driver, Dryden Oatway, told Inside Edition.

Oatway came out to help.

“All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and being very confused,” Moore told Inside Edition.

"I’m very grateful for her saving my life,” she added.

