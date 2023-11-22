It’s a Dolly Parton Thanksgiving!

The country music icon is teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for a performance during Thursday’s football game. Inside Edition spoke with Parton from AT&T stadium, where she will perform during the halftime show as the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders.

“I’ll have to do a couple of the songs people know best. And then I’ll add something from my new ‘Rockstar’ album,” Parton says.

Parton is going rock with her 49th album, “Rockstar!”

The country sweetheart says getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inspired her to make a rock album.

“I don't have an album to show for it. I’m like my daddy, if somebody’s gonna give me something, I'm gonna have to earn it,” Parton says.

Thursday’s gameday is also the big kickoff for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, raising money for those in need during the holiday season.

“I’m just proud to be part of anything that’s gonna be helpful to the masses of people out there that are not as lucky as we are,” Parton says.

“To have Dolly Parton, the Queen, join us in this effort is just a dream come true because we know that it’s gonna help us help even more people across the country,” Kenneth G. Hooder, national commander of the Salvation Army says.

The singer says right after the halftime show, she will be hopping on a plane to Nashville to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.