An emotional Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Rio de Janeiro with a tribute to a young fan who died from cardiac arrest due to sweltering heat at her concert on Friday.

Swift fought back tears as she performed “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” a song that grieves a sudden loss.

American tourists Cait and Michael Landau witnessed the tribute.

“Everybody knew why she was singing it and it was really, I cried it was so sad,” Cait tells Inside Edition.

In a handwritten note posted by the singer, she said the fan’s death left her with a “shattered heart.” “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Swift wrote.

At Friday’s concert, the heat index was at 138 degrees. Video showed Swift struggling to breathe. Concertgoers chanted that they needed water and Swift managed to secure a few water bottles from security to toss to fans.

Many of the concertgoers complained they were not permitted to take water bottles into the stadium for fear they would be turned into projectiles.

The father of the 23-year-old who died is now demanding answers. “She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead,” the father said.

The no-water policy was changed in time for Sunday night’s concert.