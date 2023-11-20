Bill and Hillary Clinton released a joint statement, saying "Rosalynn Carter was a compassionate and committed champion for human dignity everywhere," the Clintons said. "She was an unwavering voice for the overlooked and underrepresented."
Rosalynn Carter was the second longest-lived first lady. Bess Truman, the widow of President Harry S. Truman, died in 1987 at age 97.
The Carters are the longest-married couple in White House history. They were wed for 77 years.
Born in 1927 in Plains, the same Georgia hamlet that was home to Jimmy Carter, Eleanor Rosalynn Smith was delivered by her future husband's mother, who was a nurse. Jimmy was 3, and was taken to see the tiny town's new arrival.
They were wed in 1946 and from the beginning, both considered their marriage a union of equals. Rosalynn Carter would become the first lady of Georgia when her husband was elected governor.
At the White House, she carried a briefcase and attended cabinet meetings, National Security Council briefings and had a working lunch with her husband once a week to discuss presidential policies.
After Carter served one term and lost to Ronald Reagan in 1980, the couple immersed themselves in philanthropic work, notably donning construction helmets and tool belts to help build affordable housing for Habitat for Humanity.
"We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died," the organization said on social media. "She was a compassionate and committed champion of #HabitatforHumanity and worked fiercely to help families around the world."
The former first lady's funeral services will be held Nov. 29 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains. The public is invited to a public viewing at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on Nov. 28.
