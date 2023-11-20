Tributes poured in Monday to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, a lifelong spokeswoman for those in need and women's rights. Her death at age 96 was announced Sunday, just days after she entered hospice care.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter was a leader in her own right, from her very public support for the Equal Rights Amendment to her private work with charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," her husband said in a statement. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

Jimmy Carter, 99, had entered hospice care earlier this year at the couple's house in Georgia. On Friday, the family announced that Rosalynn, who had earlier been diagnosed with dementia, began receiving the same care at their home.

"Rosalynn Carter's life is a reminder that no matter who we are, our legacies are best measured not in awards or accolades, but in the lives we touch," said former President Barack Obama. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy and the entire Carter family during this difficult time."

Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote, "Guided by her abiding faith and her commitment to service, Mrs. Carter used her platform in profoundly meaningful ways.

"Her groundbreaking work to combat the stigma faced by those struggling with their mental health brought light to so many suffering in silence. She advocated for better care for the elderly. She advanced women's rights," said Michelle Obama.