Jimmy Carter, America’s Oldest Living President, Enters Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to forgo any more medical treatment, instead opting to spend his final days in his home surrounded by loved ones.

The news came Saturday afternoon in a tweet from The Carter Center, his nonprofit organization.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the foundation wrote.

It is unclear what medical condition Carter had been admitted for, how long or how often he was in hospitals. In 2015, Carter fought brain cancer. Four years later, he underwent surgery to relieve pressure on his brain.

Carter has recently also suffered a series of falls. The yearslong pandemic also forced him to be less active in the public eye – the 39th U.S. president is known for volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, advocating for democracy, and teaching Sunday school. In 2002 he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts toward world peace.

Jimmy Carter’s grandson, attorney and former Georgia state senator, James Carter tweeted, “I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words.”

