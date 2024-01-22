Age and cognitive issues are being raised about former President Donald Trump after he confused Nikki Haley with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a campaign speech.

Trump, who is 77 years old, insists he is mentally fit for the presidency. “A few months ago I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me,” Trump said at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on January 20. “I aced it, but I also took one when I was in the White House.”

The test Trump was referring to is called the “Montreal Cognitive Assessment,” a test used to help detect cognitive impairment.

So is there a cause for concern after the former president confused Haley and Pelosi?

Gerontology professor at the University of Southern California, Dr. Edward Schneider, 84, tells Inside Edition the mix-up was a mistake. “I don’t see any evidence of cognitive impairment in Mr. Trump.”

At 81 years old, Joe Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history and cognitive issues have followed him for years as he has been photographed looking seemingly confused.

A poll by NewsNation showed 59 percent of Americans are “not enthusiastic” about a rematch between Biden and Trump.

“There are changes in your brain, you’re not as sharp as you would be at 35 but the trade-off is you have a lot more experience,” Schneider says.