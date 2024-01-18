Melania Trump fought back tears while saying goodbye to her mother.

The former first lady delivered a tearful eulogy to her beloved mom Amalija Knavs on Thursday, recalling what a constant presence she had been in her grandson's life.

"She showered her grandson Barron with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion," Melania said early in her remarks.

Melania later called her mother "a dear friend, an irreplaceable treasure."

She maintained her composure throughout her remarks, her voice not breaking until the end when she ended her eulogy by saying: "Rest in peace, my beloved mommy."

The funeral service for Knavs was held at a church in Palm Beach, Florida, located just two miles from Melania's current residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump family could be seen following the flower-covered casket out of the church, including Barron who could be seen towering over his relatives.

In a tender moment after the service, former president Donald Trump could be seen holding Melania's hand and comforting his wife in her time of grief.