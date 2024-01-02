Melania Trump Skips Donald's Annual New Year's Eve Bash at Mar-a-Lago to Be by Her Sick Mother's Bedside

Politics
Melania
File
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:45 PM PST, January 2, 2024

Donald Trump rang in the new year without wife Melania Trump, who was in Miami with her sick mother, according to the former president.

Donald Trump rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago without a plus one.

The former president's third wife Melania Trump was absent from the annual bash at his Palm Beach club, choosing instead to be with her sick mother at a hospital in Miami, according to her husband.

Melania also missed the family's Christmas celebration to be with her mother, Amalija Knavs, as first reported by Fox News Digital. Her father, Viktor, did attend and was seen posing in a photo with the Trump family.

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba did attend the bash, and posed for a photo with her host for the evening.

Also on hand was daughter Tiffany Trump in a stunning backless gown deigned by Oscar Lopez and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, also turning heads in a creation from the same designer.

Lara posted a video of her look, which featured a plunging neckline and waist-high slit, on Instagram, writing: "Welcome to the party, 2024. (totally insane dress by @realoscarlopez)."

Related Stories

Ivanka Trump Wipes Out While Surfing in Cutout Swimsuit on Vacation
Rosalynn Carter Funeral: Melania Trump Causes Stir in Gray Tweed Dior
Ivanka Trump Appears on Witness Stand for Trump Business Fraud Case
Melania Trump Missing From Family Christmas Photo at Mar-a-LagoPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
1

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok
Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok
2

Iowa Grandma’s Raunchy, But Nostalgic Carnation Milk Jingle Is a Hit on TikTok

Human Interest
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It
3

Uniformed Police Officers Threw Slushies at Random People, Recorded It

Crime
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
4

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff
5

Florida Boy, 14, Shoots Sister Dead and is Then Shot by Brother, 15, in Fight Over Christmas Gifts: Sheriff

Crime