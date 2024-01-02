Donald Trump rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago without a plus one.

The former president's third wife Melania Trump was absent from the annual bash at his Palm Beach club, choosing instead to be with her sick mother at a hospital in Miami, according to her husband.

Melania also missed the family's Christmas celebration to be with her mother, Amalija Knavs, as first reported by Fox News Digital. Her father, Viktor, did attend and was seen posing in a photo with the Trump family.

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba did attend the bash, and posed for a photo with her host for the evening.

Also on hand was daughter Tiffany Trump in a stunning backless gown deigned by Oscar Lopez and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, also turning heads in a creation from the same designer.

Lara posted a video of her look, which featured a plunging neckline and waist-high slit, on Instagram, writing: "Welcome to the party, 2024. (totally insane dress by @realoscarlopez)."