Ivanka Trump did some surfing while on vacation with her family.

The former first daughter shared photos and video as she tried out the FlowRider, a simulated surfing experience, while in the Bahamas.

Ivanka, who wore a lavender bathing suit with cutouts, looked to be a natural on the board, but did share one photo of herself wiping out in the wave machine.

This marks the second year in a row that Ivanka and the family have traveled out of the country for Thanksgiving.

Last year, she and husband, Jared Kushner, took their children Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7, to Qatar for the World Cup.

Ivanka has been spending far less time with her father, Donald Trump, since he left office, and has not joined him once on the campaign trail as he works to secure the Republican nomination for president ahead of the 2024 election.

She did however appear at her father's fraud trial in New York City, after being subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letetia James.

Her stepmother Melania Trump has kept an even lower profile, skipping all of her husband's recent court hearings, but did emerge to attend the funeral service for Rosalynn Carter on Tuesday in Georgia.