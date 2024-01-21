Actor and comedian Pauly Shore is committed to creating a biopic about Richard Simmons no matter what the fitness guru says about such a film, Shore tells Inside Edition.

“I want to respect his privacy, he doesn’t want to be involved, but we want to make a beautiful film about him,” Shore says.

Simmons, who has not been seen in public in a decade, blasted a proposed feature film about his life.

“I have never given my permission for this movie," Simmons told his Facebook followers.

But Shore had his heart set on portraying Simmons for years. During the pandemic, he played Simmons on his web series, “Sweatin’ With the Weiz." He spoke to Inside Edition in Park City, Utah, where he is debuting a short film about Simmons at the Sundance Film Festival. He is hoping the film will trigger interest in a full-length biopic.

“There’s a whole generation, the younger kids, the Tiktokers, they don’t know who Richard Simmons is,” says Shore, who notes he has never spoken to Simmons.

When asked “So, no matter what he says about it, you’re gonna go through with it,” Shore responded “Yes, but anything can change.”

“I already look like the guy, so Richard, if you’re out there, you’re not gonna get anyone better than Pauly Shore to play you. It’s gonna be beautiful, it’s gonna be nothing but love and authenticity,” Shore says. “The main thing, Richard, if you’re out there: America loves you, the world loves you.”