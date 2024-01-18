Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons released an angry public statement opposing a proposed movie about his life featuring comedian Pauly Shore.

Shore plays Simmons in “The Court Jester," an upcoming short biopic that is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.

The resemblance between Simmons and Shore was first spotted by fans after Shore made a web series called “Sweatin with the Wiez.”

“All of a sudden memes started popping up. Pauly Shore and Richard Simmons,” Shore said.

Along with the short biopic, Shore also has signed a deal with a production company to possibly make a feature film in the future.

Since news of the film has spread, Simmons has made it clear that he does not support it. He has not been seen in public since 2014.

“I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful,” 75-year-old Simmons said to Facebook.

The film’s producers tell Inside Edition, “While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him, and tells a dramatic story.”

Shore even gave Simmons a shoutout while at Sundance, saying “Richard if you're watching, nothing but love, brother, nothing but love.”

Despite living out of the spotlight, Simmons posted his old workout videos on YouTube to help get people moving during the pandemic.