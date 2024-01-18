Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Releases Statement Opposing Proposed Biopic Featuring Pauly Shore

Entertainment
split image, on left: Pauly Shore, on right: Richard Simmons
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:48 PM PST, January 18, 2024

“I have never given my permission for this movie,” the 75-year-old fitness guru said.

Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons released an angry public statement opposing a proposed movie about his life featuring comedian Pauly Shore. 

Shore plays Simmons in “The Court Jester," an upcoming short biopic that is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. 

The resemblance between Simmons and Shore was first spotted by fans after Shore made a web series called “Sweatin with the Wiez.”

“All of a sudden memes started popping up. Pauly Shore and Richard Simmons,” Shore said.

Along with the short biopic, Shore also has signed a deal with a production company to possibly make a feature film in the future.

Since news of the film has spread, Simmons has made it clear that he does not support it. He has not been seen in public since 2014.

“I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful,” 75-year-old Simmons said to Facebook.

The film’s producers tell Inside Edition, “While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him, and tells a dramatic story.”

Shore even gave Simmons a shoutout while at Sundance, saying “Richard if you're watching, nothing but love, brother, nothing but love.”

Despite living out of the spotlight, Simmons posted his old workout videos on YouTube to help get people moving during the pandemic. 

Related Stories

Daughter Helps Save Mother From Suspected Burglar From Miles Away
Beloved Music Teacher Gets Surprise Send-Off From Former Students
Former ESPN Sportscaster Ejected From RV Window on California Freeway
Home Improvement Expert Kathryn Emery’s Tips to Keep Your Home Warm This WinterNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Thousands of Returned Holiday Gifts Up for Sale at Fraction of the Cost
Thousands of Returned Holiday Gifts Up for Sale at Fraction of the Cost
1

Thousands of Returned Holiday Gifts Up for Sale at Fraction of the Cost

Shopping
Gilgo Beach Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged With Murder of 4th Victim
Gilgo Beach Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged With Murder of 4th Victim
2

Gilgo Beach Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Charged With Murder of 4th Victim

Crime
Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
3

Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School

Offbeat
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
4

Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game

News
Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's Over Food Order, Alleged Shooter Being Held Without Bail, Authorities Say
Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's Over Food Order, Alleged Shooter Being Held Without Bail, Authorities Say
5

Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's Over Food Order, Alleged Shooter Being Held Without Bail, Authorities Say

Crime
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
6

The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer

Crime