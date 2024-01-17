Beloved Pennsylvania Music Teacher Gets Surprise Send-Off From Former Students

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:11 PM PST, January 17, 2024

Joe Ciccimaro, affectionately known as “Mr. C,” directed the performing arts program at the all-boys La Salle College High School outside Philadelphia for 54 years.

A beloved high school music teacher received a touching send-off after working at the school for over five decades.

Joe Ciccimaro, affectionately known as “Mr. C,” directed the performing arts program at the all-boys La Salle College High School outside Philadelphia for 54 years.

When the 83-year-old decided to retire, some of his former students came together to be conducted by him one last time. More than 300 of Ciccimaro’s former students gathered in the high school auditorium to send him off.

Among the students was Hugh Panaro from the class of 1982. He played the title role in "Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway.

Ciccimaro and two of his former students Steven Lyon and Frank Dilella spoke with Inside Edition.

“When we walked into his band room, it didn't matter if you were a star on the football field, a star on the basketball court, we walked in, picked up our instruments, sat down at the piano, and we were all one,” Dilella says.

When asked what made him a great teacher, Ciccimaro says it’s because of his love of it.

