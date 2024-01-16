A couple in North Carolina is going viral after upgrading their “Chick-fil-lationship” to engaged.

Azeem Warthen and Sarah Wood met while both working at a Chick-fil-A in Durham in 2021.

They knew it was love when they shared their first chicken nugget, according to a Facebook post.

The post about their engagement received over 60,000 likes, and over 400 shares.

The couple told ABC 11 they believe their experience working side-by-side will help them have a successful marriage.

"I've learned a lot about how her mind works and how she works in a professional environment which gives me an edge on knowing why she reacts some ways at home also,” Warthen told the outlet.

"We see each other work differently. We have different outlooks on things. We butt heads a lot, but I think that just grows us into a stronger connection and just being able to see that side of each other just helps us grow,” Love said, according to ABC 11.

The wedding will be help in September 2024 on a Sunday when Chick-fil-A’s are closed to make it easier for people to attend, according to ABC 11.