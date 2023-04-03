Donald Trump Lawyers May Seek to Move Criminal Trial Out of Manhattan to Staten Island

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:09 PM PDT, April 3, 2023

Trump also announced that he plans to speak about the charges on Tuesday night after arriving back home in Palm Beach, but that could prove difficult if the presiding judge issues a gag order.

Donald Trump will make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The former president is expected to be arraigned on over two-dozen charges at that time,  and has already requested that cameras be banned from the courtroom.

Some legal experts say there is a strong chance that Trump will be told he cannot speak publicly about the case, but attorney Arthur Aidala tells Inside Edition that he thinks that is unlikely.

"I do not anticipate he's going to put a gag order on President Trump at this point," Aidala tells Les Trent. "I believe a warning will be issued that they're going to closely monitor what the president says."

Aidala is also giving his thoughts about the possibility of Trump's legal team trying to move the New York City case from Manhattan to nearby Staten Island.

"I would strongly advise them to try to move these proceedings to a different venue," Aidala says. "However, I do not see that as being a successful endeavor."

Meanwhile, a new ABC News Ipsos poll shows 45% of Americans believe Trump should be charged with a crime while 32% say he should not.

 

