Donald Trump's Redacted Tax Returns Will Be Released Friday, US House Committee Says

Politics
Donald Trump 2022
Donald Trump on the campaign trail earlier this year.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 7:48 AM PST, December 29, 2022

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Tuesday it will release truncated portions of Trump's returns. The Democratic-controlled panel gained the returns last month as part of an investigation into Trump's taxes.

At long last, the public will be able to see the tax returns of former President Donald J. Trump, albeit in redacted form.

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Tuesday it will release truncated portions of Trump's returns.

The Democratic-controlled panel gained the returns last month as part of an investigation into Trump's taxes.

The transfer occurred after a long court battle ended with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the committee's favor.

Portions of six years of Trump tax returns will be made public. The first year that will be released will be 2015, the year he began campaigning for the White House. 

The committee released a report on its findings last week, saying the IRS violated its own rules by failing to audit Trump for three years of his term in office.

Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns.

The committee has said the redactions that will be made will include sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and PIN passwords.

Related Stories

Ex Daughter-in-Law of Accused Trump Org CFO Says Her Family Got Perks So Company Could Skirt Payroll Taxes
Donald Trump Paid $750 in Federal Income Taxes the 1st Year as President, New York Times Investigation Finds
Undocumented Immigrant Blasted After Shaming Trump in Facebook Post That Shows She Pays Her Taxes
Could Donald Trump Really Have Avoided Paying Federal Taxes For 18 Years?

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Charged With Hate Crime After TikTok Video of Asian American College Students at In-N-Out Goes Viral
Man Charged With Hate Crime After TikTok Video of Asian American College Students at In-N-Out Goes Viral
1

Man Charged With Hate Crime After TikTok Video of Asian American College Students at In-N-Out Goes Viral

Crime
Inside Edition's Most Popular Stories of 2022
Inside Edition's Most Popular Stories of 2022
2

Inside Edition's Most Popular Stories of 2022

News
Man Sentenced to 16 years in 2020 Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Man Sentenced to 16 years in 2020 Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
3

Man Sentenced to 16 years in 2020 Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Crime
Inside Edition Stories From 2022 You May Have Missed
Inside Edition Stories From 2022 You May Have Missed
4

Inside Edition Stories From 2022 You May Have Missed

News
New Jersey Woman Marylue Wigglesworth Charged With Christmas Murder of Her Husband
New Jersey Woman Marylue Wigglesworth Charged With Christmas Murder of Her Husband
5

New Jersey Woman Marylue Wigglesworth Charged With Christmas Murder of Her Husband

Crime
Madalina Cojocari Case: Arrest Report Details What Mom, Stepdad Allegedly Said About Missing Girl
Madalina Cojocari Case: Arrest Report Details What Mom, Stepdad Allegedly Said About Missing Girl
6

Madalina Cojocari Case: Arrest Report Details What Mom, Stepdad Allegedly Said About Missing Girl

Crime