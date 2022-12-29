At long last, the public will be able to see the tax returns of former President Donald J. Trump, albeit in redacted form.

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Tuesday it will release truncated portions of Trump's returns.

The Democratic-controlled panel gained the returns last month as part of an investigation into Trump's taxes.

The transfer occurred after a long court battle ended with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the committee's favor.

Portions of six years of Trump tax returns will be made public. The first year that will be released will be 2015, the year he began campaigning for the White House.

The committee released a report on its findings last week, saying the IRS violated its own rules by failing to audit Trump for three years of his term in office.

Trump was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns.

The committee has said the redactions that will be made will include sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and PIN passwords.

