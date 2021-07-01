Ex Daughter-in-Law of Accused Trump Org CFO Says Her Family Got Perks So Company Could Skirt Payroll Taxes | Inside Edition

Ex Daughter-in-Law of Accused Trump Org CFO Says Her Family Got Perks So Company Could Skirt Payroll Taxes

Politics
By IE Staff
First Published: 4:03 PM PDT, July 1, 2021

Jennifer Weisselberg, who was formerly married to Allen Weisselberg's son Barry, cooperated with the Manhattan District Attorney. Allen Weisselberg was indicted on tax charges Thursday. He pleaded not guilty.

The former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization executive who was indicted Thursday on tax-related charges, is speaking out to Inside Edition about her involvement in the case.

“It felt good to see justice served,” Jennifer Weisselberg told Inside Edition. “Today feels like relief. It feels like freedom.” 

Jennifer was married to Allen’s son Barry for 14 years and was a cooperating witness to the grand jury in the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against the company. 

“Working with the DA’s office, it’s been a long journey, but I’m glad it came to fruition,” Jennifer said.

When asked if she thought her former father-in-law would flip on Trump, Jennifer said, “I think that he has a plan like usual — a strategy. It might give him the motivation to flip."

In a just-released statement, the Trump Organization expressed support for Allen Weisselberg, calling him a “loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who has worked at the Trump Organization for 48 years.”

Jennifer says she, Barry and their two children lived rent-free in a Trump building. Their children’s private school tuition was also reportedly paid by the Trump Organization. Jennifer says she was suspicious of the perks along the way.

“He said to Barry, ‘I will pay for your daughter’s tuition in lieu of a raise.’ It was to lower compensation taxes within his organization. It was for his own benefit,” Jennifer said.

Allen Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty. Former President Donald Trump is not personally facing any charges.

